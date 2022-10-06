Biden administration working to decriminalize marijuana with executive action

The administration looks to pardon thousands convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — “I think it only right that you know they should be let free of something they wouldn't be charged with today, '' said Douglas Campbell.

The assistant manager at Justice Grown, a medical marijuana dispensary in Edwardsville, Campbell approves of President Biden's executive action to pardon the several thousand people who have been convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law.

President Biden called on state governors to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana.

Campbell feels the issue may influence the upcoming election here in Pennsylvania.

“I think our next governor election is going to have a big role in where medical marijuana in the commonwealth is gonna go,” said Campbell. “I'm thinking that soon we are going to have that on a recreational level in our state soon.”

Dan Roccograndi, of Wilkes-Barre Township, uses medical marijuana to help relieve pain.

He agrees with President Biden's action and hopes Pennsylvania will follow suit.

“I think it was Fetterman recently, they were talking about the expungement of the records in Pennsylvania also on the state level, and that's something I really think needs to happen,” said Roccograndi.

President Biden also wants to review whether the government should continue to put marijuana in the same category as drugs, including LSD and Heroin.

Moving marijuana to a different category could be a step toward reducing or even eliminating the penalties currently in place for possessing marijuana.

That's something Nicholas Santana of Wilkes-Barre would like to see.

“It does not do the things that heroin or those sorts of drugs do to you at all, so I don't think it'd be fair to have it in a category with those sorts of drugs,” said Santana.

Despite the pardons announced, President Biden said he believes that laws concerning the trafficking, marketing, and underage sales of marijuana should stay in place.