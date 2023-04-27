x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

Bicyclist hit and killed, police trying to identify

The deadly crash happened in Nescopeck Wednesday afternoon.
Credit: WNEP

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Authorities are trying to identify a bicyclist who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Luzerne County.

The deadly crash happened Wednesday at Broad Street and Stair Avenue in Nescopeck around 2:45 p.m.

Investigators provided a description of the victim:

  • male
  • 5' 9'' in height,
  • 180 pounds
  • blue eyes
  • 40 to 60 years of age
  • short gray hair about ¼" in length
  • black Izod shorts with a black belt,
  • neon green shirt, white socks, with gray/black sneakers.
  • riding a purple/green Trek 7000 bike.

The Montour County coroner is investigating, along with state police. Anyone with information on the identity of the bicyclist can contact the coroner's office at 570-275-1867 or email coroner@montourcounty.gov.

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.   

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Start By Believing Rally held in Luzerne County

Before You Leave, Check This Out