Bicyclist hit and killed, police trying to identify

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Authorities are trying to identify a bicyclist who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Luzerne County .

The deadly crash happened Wednesday at Broad Street and Stair Avenue in Nescopeck around 2:45 p.m.

The Montour County coroner is investigating, along with state police. Anyone with information on the identity of the bicyclist can contact the coroner's office at 570-275-1867 or email coroner@montourcounty.gov.