Bicyclist hit and killed, police trying to identify

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Authorities are trying to identify a bicyclist who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Luzerne County.
The deadly crash happened Wednesday at Broad Street and Stair Avenue in Nescopeck around 2:45 p.m.
Investigators provided a description of the victim:
- male
- 5' 9'' in height,
- 180 pounds
- blue eyes
- 40 to 60 years of age
- short gray hair about ¼" in length
- black Izod shorts with a black belt,
- neon green shirt, white socks, with gray/black sneakers.
- riding a purple/green Trek 7000 bike.
The Montour County coroner is investigating, along with state police. Anyone with information on the identity of the bicyclist can contact the coroner's office at 570-275-1867 or email coroner@montourcounty.gov.
