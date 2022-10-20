Berwick Theater renovations suffer setback

Berwick's single-screen movie theater needs a new roof, and the project will cost more than officials originally thought.

BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick Theater has been showing movies for nearly 100 years.

Before that, this building was the Berwick Opera House.

It's a very old building that's seen its share of problems over the years.

Recently, the Berwick Theater received more than $250,000 in grant money to fix its roof.

"We also knew that clearly, when they started to take off the old roof, they would find some issues. We had funding from the USDA for overages. Unfortunately, when they did it, they found that there was more that needed to be fixed," said Laura Knorr, Executive Director of the Berwick Theater.

Knorr says when the roofer peeled back part of the old roof, he found that the decking on both the upper and lower roofs needs to be fixed too.

"That would be $100,000 for the upper roof and $50,000 for the lower roof," Knorr said.

That's $150,000 more than anticipated.

Knorr says while this is a major setback, the roof is not dangerous to anyone inside the theater.

"We're glad to know that that is there, and it needs to be fixed, so we can take care of it and be confident that the building is ready to continue to keep growing," Knorr said.

There are a number of ways you can help the Berwick Theater, the easiest being to come to see a movie.

The Berwick Theater is also holding a shoe drive to raise money.

"That is going until November 15, and we accept any gently used or new shoes, any style, any size, flip flops, baby shoes," Knorr said.

If you're interested in donating to the Berwick Theater, click here.