Easter egg hunt in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Another egg hunt was held on the outskirts of Luzerne County on Saturday.
Salem Township Fire Department and the Berwick Assembly of God hosted the hunt.
This event was started more than 47 years ago by the East Berwick and the Beach Haven Fire Companies before they merged to become Salem Township Fire Department.
This was the first hunt for the community since the Pandemic.
"I know several kids who are just really excited, you know they want to be able to get out and hang out with people and be able to get out and enjoy the community./ We're just so blessed to be able to partner with them and support them in their Easter egg hunt," said Rachel Groome, Berwick Assembly of God Church.
5,000 eggs filled with goodies were up for grabs at this egg hunt in Luzerne County.
