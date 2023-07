The annual 4th of July event is celebrating 40 years of raising funds for the YMCA of Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A Fourth of July tradition in Luzerne County is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The YMCA of Wilkes-Barre Bernie's Run drew more than 400 runners and walkers to the downtown Tuesday morning.

The annual 3-mile run got started at 8:30 a.m. on South River Street.

Organizers also provide a half-mile "chalk run" for kids.

The run is named for Bernie Hargadon, a previous YMCA director who founded the race.

Check out the race results HERE.