Benefit held in Luzerne County for boy fighting cancer

Zachary Martz was diagnosed Ewing's Sarcoma, a bone, and soft tissue cancer in 2019.

ASHLEY, Pa. — A community in Luzerne County is rallying behind a little boy as he fights cancer.

A benefit and bike run was held in Ashley on Sunday for Zachary Martz - in 2019; he was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a bone, and soft tissue cancer.

He's currently undergoing experimental chemotherapy treatments.

All of the money raised will go towards his medical expenses.

"The type of cancer that he has is a very rare form of bone cancer. He did years' worth of chemo, ended up in remission for a year, roughly a year. Then he relapsed to a stage four. So now we have to try different types of chemo treatments," said Brittany Edwards, Zach's mom.

Afterward, the riders could check out some raffles and enjoy live music and food at the benefit.