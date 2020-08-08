Benefit held for two teens in Luzerne County

Family and friends came together Saturday for a benefit in Luzerne County honoring the lives of two teens who lost their lives after a drowning.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Hundreds of motorcycles and plenty of people showed up for a bike ride throughout Luzerne County.

It was all to remember the lives of two teenagers: Jerry Raimondi Jr. and Devin Nicewicz.

"It's very heartwarming to know our valley is this big and caring. We have people from Scranton and up past Archbald and everything down there now. It's going to be amazing," said family friends, Kim Keister and John Huhn.

The teens drowned on July 7th in the Susquehanna River near Plymouth.

According to firefighters, one boy started having trouble swimming near the Carey Avenue Bridge, and the other tried to rescue him.

The boys then tried to swim out to a log in the river but never made it.

Family and friends put together this benefit to help the victims families.

"It is actually incredible what we pulled together in 30 days, I couldn't ask for anything more. The amount of love for these kids, blows my mind even during this crisis," said Carla Gacha of Plains.

Organizers of the event did ask people to respect Governor Tom Wolf's COVID-19 safety guidelines by wearing a mask and hand sanitizer was even available at every location.

Carla Gacha helped organize the event.

She wanted to make it family friendly and safe for everyone who came.

"We have two separate areas sectioned off so we can keep 250 and 250 so we can keep social distancing, there's sanitizer everywhere, gloves, masks, everything that can be needed. Thermometers are going to be used at the gate for the party."

The bike ride came to a close at St. Faustina Grove in Newport Township where there was music, food, bounce houses, raffles, and more.