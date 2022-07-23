Benefit for Bibi's Battle

A weekend-long benefit is taking place in Luzerne County for a girl who is battling brain cancer.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A box full of letters with words of encouragement is waiting to be sent to Sharon Belusko's granddaughter Briahna Rojas known lovingly as BiBi.

BiBi is 12 years old and was recently diagnosed with stage four brain cancer.

Her grandmother has a lot of words to describe the support the community has shown for her as she battles the disease.

"It's everything, the support of the community, the turnout of all the baskets. It's just overwhelming the amount of people ya know that showed up to support Briahna," said Belusko, Briahna's grandmother.

While she continues to receive treatment, family and friends like Michelle Carylon began helping any way they can.

"It took a lot of work, but it was so worth it because, I mean, look at this turnout we had. I couldn't ask anything more from our community. It was truly amazing," said Michelle Carylon, friend of the Rojas family.

The weekend-long benefit is taking place at the Butler Township Community Center on West Butler Drive.

The event is filled with local area food vendors, gift baskets, and a 50/50 raffle. All for a little girl and her family who are just trying to stay together.

"The family needs it. I want them to be able to spend the time with BiBi and not have to worry about are we gonna have money for the bills, are we gonna have money for the food. I just want like everyone to be happy," said Carylon.

If you are unable to make either one of the events being held for Brianha Rojas, don't worry. There are other ways you can help donate.

"There is a Gofundme page that is linked on multiple Facebook accounts. We also have a Venmo account set up, and if you're local to the area and are friends or family or know us personally, we also accept cash or check donations as well," said Shawna Belusko, Briahna's aunt.

The benefit for Briahna Rojas continues Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. If you would like to donate to Briahna, click here.