Singular sleepovers: Luzerne County business provides unique party experience

Eager to party and put the pandemic behind them, folks are flocking to use a brand new business in Luzerne County.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Bella Slumber Gardens is a new business based in Mountain Top that specializes in custom parties like picnics and sleepovers.

“My favorite part is setting up a sleepover and then seeing the little 9-year-old girl coming in, in tears. It’s her best day ever," said co-owner Jennifer Brunnenmeyer.

Launched in March, the business has taken off fast.

The owners say it was a scary idea to open during a health crisis, but as restrictions eased, people eager to have get-togethers started calling.

“This is a great way to dip their toes back into limiting party size amount, so maybe you’re having a sleepover, getting out and partying again. The gardens can mean outdoor event for outside, and people can still feel safe while doing so," said co-owner Angel Berlane Mulcahy.

The owners say this past year has been difficult for many, and everyone is looking for a little fun, a little joy. They are grateful for the support from the community and excited to see what the future holds.