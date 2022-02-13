Beer sales soar for Super Bowl

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Newswatch 16 stopped by Plaza Beverage Inc. in Pittston earlier Sunday and found folks stocking up before the game and before the holiday.
"So we have definitely been busy all weekend everyone is stopping and picking up their beer for the holiday on Monday and also for the Super Bowl and business is definitely kind of the same as last year but it has definitely picked up since the pandemic has started," said Lisa Vennarini, Plaza Beverage Inc.
According to wallethub.com, over 49-million cases of beer are expected to be sold this super bowl Sunday.
