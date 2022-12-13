Beer for books fundraiser in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Beer and books might seem like an unlikely combination, but it made perfect sense for a fundraiser in Luzerne County.
The Wyoming Free Library hosted its third beer for books event at Sabatini's Bottle Shop in Exeter.
For 25 dollars, you got three beers and unlimited pizza.
The proceeds benefit the library's 'I Want to Sew' program that teaches 8 to 12-year-olds how to sew.
"This, of course, is the time of year for giving. We're just twelve days away from Christmas, so this is an opportunity for people in our community to come together to donate to a wonderful cause. And we're hoping again that that money that we raise is going to go toward really making a difference in these children's lives, and this is the time of year to give for sure," said Taryn Talacka, Wyoming Free Library Marketing Specialist.
The library plans to use the money for equipment and materials.
