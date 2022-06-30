Beer distributors busy ahead of holiday

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — One product is sure to fly off the shelves this holiday weekend and no, it's not fireworks.
Newswatch 16 caught up with L.T. Verrastro Beer Distributors at the Harvey's Lake American Legion.
The company was busy doing deliveries ahead of the holiday; employees say that nationwide shortages are affecting them too.
"The 1/6 kegs, we don't have too many of those left right now. We're kind of making do with what we've got. There's a lot of things people aren't getting right now because of the shortage that we have, so we just have to fill in supply," explained Jacob George of L.T. Verrastro.
