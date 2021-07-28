Beach Haven Firefighter's Carnival underway in Luzerne County

The Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department kicked off its yearly Beach Haven Carnival Wednesday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a sure sign of summer tonight in part of Luzerne County.

The Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its yearly Beach Haven Carnival.

Wednesday was the first night.

Some folks we spoke with say they come out every year for the food, rides, and games.

"I was born and raised in Berwick and I live out in Fowlersville but I always come to the carnivals," said Leroy Fowler, Berwick.