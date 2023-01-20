'Be the change' – Students giving back in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us how a group of students worked with an area food bank to give back to people in Luzerne County.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Acts of service in our area continue in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Cars lined up for the CEO Weinberg Food Bank's distribution day outside of PAK Pediatrics in Kingston.

"Money is tight, food is more expensive now, and the people I talk to in line are so grateful that we are here, and they can have access to this food," said Kelly Gibbons, community outreach at King's College.

Students from King's College, Wilkes University, and Wyoming Seminary volunteered their time as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

"It's connecting the campus to the community. Instead of being our own campus community, we're giving back to wherever we are. It's really awesome to be able to make an impact and be the change you want to see in the world," said Monica Morrison from Wilkes University.

Some of the students were able to use their diverse language skills to help connect with their community.

"I have been helping translate for the people who speak Spanish, who don't understand English," said Carla De Leon from Wyoming Seminary. "It makes me feel really good. I love helping people, and it is nice to know they are getting food."

"I asked, 'Do you speak French?' And they were like, 'Yeah, we do.' And they responded, 'Tu parle Francais?' And I said, 'Yeah.' And we started having a conversation, and it was good," said Ifechi Ebiekweozoh from Wyoming Seminary. "It gives me more of a sense of belonging, especially being far from home. It's bits and pieces of home."

Volunteers say that connection is just what Dr. King wanted to see.