Bazaar of the Bizarre in Luzerne County

The bazaar featuring unique oddities was held at the F.M. Kirby Center Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a bizarre event Sunday in Wilkes-Barre where hundreds of people filtered through the F.M. Kirby Center for the 'Bazaar of the Bizarre.'

The event featured nearly 50 local vendors that specialize in unique items bringing the style of horror, punk rock, oddities, and tattoo culture together under one roof.

Guests could support local businesses by buying merchandise, food, or even getting a tattoo.

"I opened my doors ten years ago, and people thought I was crazy for being weird, being strange, so it really makes me super happy that people are opening their minds and their eyes to being creative and being weird and honing in on that," said Josh Balz, Bazaar of the Bizarre coordinator.

This was the second year for the 'Bazaar of the Bizarre.' Organizers hope to make it an annual event.