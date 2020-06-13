Battling blight in Wilkes-Barre

A row of abandoned garage bays was filled with trash before it was demolished and cleaned up.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Members of the Wilkes-Barre Citizens Blight Committee cleaned up the debris from a demolition site on Warren Street.

The row of abandoned garage bays was filled with trash; the committee asked the city to tear down the building.

The project has been in the works since January.

"It's very encouraging because as our blight committee has been picking up litter all winter, we're seeing the neighbors come out and just pitching right in," said Gregory Griffin of the Wilkes Barre Citizens Blight Committee.

Griffin formed the committee with the goal of picking up litter.