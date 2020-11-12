Barbershop and salon owners excited to stay open following new restrictions

A guilty sense of relief is what some barbers and salons are feeling after their industry was untouched by Governor Wolf's latest list of COVID restrictions.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The barbers at Loyalty Barber Shop in Wilkes-Barre are no strangers to an empty chair.

It's what they dealt with for weeks at the start of the pandemic and it was something they feared they'd be met with again before Governor Wolf's announcement on Thursday.

"We're all freaking out," said barber Crystal Phan. "It's a scary thing being in a small business and then all of a sudden like having the fear that we weren't going to be able to go to work and make money and make ends meet."

But to their surprise, salons and barbershops were not the part of the new restrictions from the state, which led to some mixed feelings.

"It was a sense of like guilty relief. Just because, like, a lot of our fellow small businesses were caught up in all of this," added Phan.

"I feel when, when my day is slower, I feel kind of like, I'm less exposed cool but then I'm like, but I still have to pay my bills, you know?" said cosmetologist Amanda Stokes. "It's a tough situation to be in you're kind of in-between."

Barbers and hairstylists are thankful that they are not part of the governor's most recent list of restrictions, but they understand that others are not so lucky and are doing what they can to support small businesses in their community outside of work.

"Well, we will try to go like frequent, a lot of the local establishments around here like in the morning we try to go to Abide, give them some of our money. We've been going to, like I said, Sabatini's, D's Diner, a bunch of places like that to like, like, we kind of skated by, but a lot of like I said our friends kind of got caught up in all of this so trying to spread the good fortune a little bit," said Phan.