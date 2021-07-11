Barbershop hosts community day in Luzerne County

Kids got some free school supplies and were able to snack on popcorn, cotton candy, and other treats.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The owner of a barbershop in Luzerne County showed his appreciation for the community by giving back.

NYO Barbershop in Wilkes-Barre hosted a community day at Breslau Hose Company along 1st Street in Hanover Township.

Kids got some free school supplies and were able to snack on popcorn, cotton candy, and other treats.

There were also games and live entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

"I personally didn't grow up with much, and now because of these people here, I'm in the situation that I'm at that I can actually give back. So I just want to say thank you," said Jose Rivera, owner of NYO Barbershop.