Local barber gives haircuts to help families deal with tragedy

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A local barber is using his trade to raise money for two families dealing with tragedy.

Richard Wojcik is in the midst of a 48-hour haircutting marathon at Saint Marys Church in Wilkes-Barre.

He is giving people haircuts around the clock until 7 a.m. Monday morning to raise money for the families of two teenagers who drowned last week.

The teenage victims were swimming in the Susquehanna River near the Carey Avenue Bridge when they went under and never resurfaced.

Wojcik is a friend of the teens' families and wanted to help out.

"I'm no millionaire by any means so I figured what can I do? People know me for cutting hair so what I did was, I said let me just do it like a barber-thon thing and just cut as many heads as I can in 48 hours," said Wojcik.

The barber expects to give about 200 haircuts out before the marathon is up.