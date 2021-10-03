Bar with troubled past tries to reopen in Plymouth

Since 2008, three deadly shootings occurred either inside the bar or outside of it.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — There's a new sign outside of a bar on East Main Street in Plymouth, Maddy's Irish Pub.

It's gone by several names before.

In 2018, when there was a deadly shooting here it went by Robby Nick's Sports Bar.

Before that, it was Risnick's in 2017 when there was another man shot and killed outside the bar.

Before that, it was the Bull Run Tavern.

Since 2008, a total of three deadly shootings occurred either inside the bar or outside of it.

Barb, who was afraid to give her last name, lives a block away from the bar.

"I'm worried all of the shootings and the police cars and ambulance cars and what's going to happen at one or two o'clock in the morning," she said.

"I don't think it should reopen because there have been a lot of violent incidents there," Deborah Williams of Plymouth added.

Plymouth borough council member Alec Ryncavage tried to have the council vote to petition the liquor control board to investigate the history of the bar and its newest application.

"Over the last three months many of the people who sat in this room and others have made phone calls me outraged," Ryncavage said.

Council recommended it was best to meet with the district attorney and the liquor control board to see if the two could put together a case first.

People who came to the council meeting to voice their concerns were upset there wasn't a vote.