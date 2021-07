The incident started around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An armed bank robbery led to a police chase through Luzerne County on Friday night.

According to police, the incident began as an armed robbery at M&T Bank along Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre around 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, the robber led them on a chase through the city, damaging several police vehicles.

The chase ended on North Main Street and West Hartford Street in Ashley.