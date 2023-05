Daniel Williams pleaded guilty in March to robbing the M&T Bank branch in Hanover Township.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An admitted robber will spend one to two years in state prison for a bank robbery in Luzerne County.

Daniel Williams pleaded guilty in March to robbing the M&T Bank branch on the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township last August.

Officers were able to catch up to Williams shortly after the robbery in Luzerne County.