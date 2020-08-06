The show must go on... outside

Catholic school students take annual band performance outdoors.

EXETER, Pa. — Benecio Carpenteir of Wyoming, soon to be a high school freshman, had something much different in mind for his eighth-grade band concert and recital, before the COVID-19 crisis, that is.

"It's not what I pictured, but it's a nice little treat to end off the whole year," said Benecio.

"We lost our concert, let's just do something fun. Now, of course, this is breaking all the rules of band directing without seeing your kids for 13 weeks to ask them to play like this. Anything can happen," added band director Mark Stransky.

The students all played one song together while practicing social distancing, of course, and then performed individually. Many continued virtual lessons with Zoom throughout the pandemic but said playing together and being in the classroom is something they missed.

"You, like, miss your teacher and you want to see them again and it's not the same," said fifth-grader Robbie Stanchak.

Despite the difficulties, students tell Newswatch 16 they were thankful the show went on even if it wasn't the way they planned.

"We were practicing like ever since February," Robbie said.