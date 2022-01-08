Balance & beer at "Brewga" event in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — Good health is all about balance; that was the mentality in Luzerne County Saturday afternoon.
Susquehanna Brewing Company in Pittston teamed up with fitness studio The Salt Barre for what they call "Brewga"; a hybrid of yoga and beer.
After balancing in yoga poses participants got to try two free pints of beer.
"People that don't typically want to come to a studio or feel intimidated coming to a studio, they might come to something like "Brewga". So it's a way for us to meet people out in the community and introduce them to something in their space, somewhere that they are a little more comfortable in, and see if they enjoy yoga," said Alyssa Kashuda, Co-Owner of the Salt Barre.
The organizers say being social and sharing a few pints can be as good of a stress reliever as yoga.
The two businesses put on the "Brewga" event a few times a year in Luzerne County.
