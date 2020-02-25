Bakery in Nanticoke a popular stop for Mardi Gras

A bakery in Luzerne County has been serving its customers on Fat Tuesday for the last century.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Sanitary Bakery on Ridge Street in Nanticoke was packed with folks on Tuesday looking to get their traditional Mardi Gras baked goods.

The business started 100 years ago and has been in the Kowalski family for all those years.

Customers say it's a landmark in Nanticoke and they credit the products and customer service with its success.

"These guys lasted. Dedication, always have what you want, you got to wait in line but that’s life," Jim Samselski laughed.