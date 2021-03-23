Nanticoke shooting ruled justified, bail bondsman cleared

The Luzerne County district attorney has ruled that February's shooting involving a bail bondsman was justified.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — On Monday, Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis released the details and the result of an investigation of a shooting that occurred in February in Nanticoke.

The district attorney says a bail bondsman was in the right when he opened fire on a man in Nanticoke last month.

On Feb. 18, the bondsman was serving a warrant to Thomas Painter at the time.

In a statement from Painter's attorney, Painter called his bail bonds company and told them he no longer wanted his grandmother to be liable for his bail.

According to the District Attorney, Painter had been using illegal substances and threatening to flee the jurisdiction.

As the bondsman approached Painter, he asked the bondsman to allow him to inject a controlled substance before taking him into custody.

The two fought, and then Painter pointed a rifle at the bondsman.

After attempting to reason with Painter, the bondsman fired one shot at Painter.

The 26 year old was taken to the hospital where he later died.