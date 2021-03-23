Bail bondsmen-involved shooting in Nanticoke ruled justified

The shooting happened on Feb. 18.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — On Monday, Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis released the details and the result of an investigation of a shooting that occurred in February in Nanticoke.

The victim of the shooting was identified as 26-year-old Thomas Painter.

On Feb. 18, a bail bondsmen attempted to serve a warrant on Painter after a court order was issued to take Painter into custody on his three separate criminal cases.

In a statement from Painter's attorney, Painter called his bail bonds company and told them he no longer wanted his grandmother to be liable for his bail.

According to the District Attorney, Painter had been using illegal substances and threatening to flee the jurisdiction.

As the bondsman approached Painter, he asked the bondsman to allow him to inject a controlled substance before taking him into custody.

The two fought, and then Painter pointed a rifle at the bondsmen.

After attempting to reason with Painter, the bondsmen fired one shot into Painter's abdomen. Painter was immediately taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.