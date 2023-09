The business along Pierce Street in Kingston was forced to close briefly after a faulty exhaust fan sent smoke throughout the place.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A business in Luzerne County is back open after a smoky incident at the end of August.

The Bagel Bar along Pierce Street in Kingston reopened last Thursday after a faulty exhaust fan spread smoke throughout the place, forcing it to close briefly for repairs.

Newswatch 16 found plenty of folks enjoying their lunch in the business's first official weekend open.