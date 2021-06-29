Bad habits put recycling in danger for Plains Township

Leaders in the township tell Newswatch 16 the biggest issue is people dumping dirty recyclables into the dumpsters at the DPW facility.

PLAINS, Pa. — Leaders in Plains Township have big concerns when it comes to recycling.

They tell Newswatch 16 that over the weekend, they got a notice from their recycling partner that the dumpsters where residents can dump their recycling are not being used properly.

Plains Township Commissioner Thomas Shubilla says they are being filled with "things that couldn't be recycled, things that couldn't be used, things that, you know, were really on the do not recycle list."

So now, recycling for the township could be in jeopardy if things don't change.

"We are one step away from losing our recycling," said Shubilla.

Shubilla says the biggest issue is folks throwing away dirty recycling.

"Cat food containers, peanut butter jars, heavily soiled pizza boxes, things like that," explained Shubilla.

The director at the DPW tells Newswatch 16 a pizza box with no grease can be recycled, but a pizza box with grease and wax paper in it is not recyclable and could prevent an entire dumpster from being recycled.

"Yes, one item spoils the whole bunch," said DPW Director Jeff Gustinucci. "They have to take it to the landfill, and then we have to pay the landfill fees instead of the recycling process. So it costs more on their end, so it cost more on us."

The township says it will work on education initiatives to inform residents about how to recycle properly.

"Yes, we'll try to do as much as we can to help our residents out. It's a problem that needs to be fixed," said Gustinucci.