"Back to school" shopping. Is it worth it?

School districts across our area are still trying to figure out what school will look like for students come the fall. So is back to school shopping worth it?

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Backpacks, notebooks, pens, and pencils.

They're all things that your child will need if they go back to the classroom this fall.

But for many school districts, the questions remain will children learn in the classroom, online, or some sort of hybrid method?

The uncertainly makes back-to-school shopping twice as hard for parents.

"We're holding off on a lot of things like school supplies, school clothes, what kind of clothes are they going to wear, are they going to be able to go to school. If they're not going to school you don't have to spend all that money on clothes," said Javette Uggiano, Grandparent.

While there are going to be a lot of challenges with the school year, retail stores like Walmart are giving customers alternative ways to shop.

Contact-free pickup and easy access to back-to-school essentials.

"We know the school's going to look a little different this year, regardless of where you live and so to meet those demands, we want parents, kids and teachers to know as they prepare to go back, we got there back," said Casey Staheli, Walmart Spokesman.

The retailer tells Newswatch 16 it understands the struggles many parents and teachers are facing.

"We're partnering with brands like ABC mouse, PBS kids, Disney, and Sullivan learning to offer workbooks and online content to help kids continue their online education from home," said Staheli.

Now Walmart stores offer a generic school supplies list, detailing what the students may need when they get back in the classroom.

But for some parents, we spoke with they say with all the uncertainty the air about the start of the school year, they haven't purchased a thing yet.