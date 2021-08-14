Back to School Fair hosted in Luzerne County

Kids were able to pick up school supplies, new clothes, and healthy snacks at the fair.

WYOMING, Pa. — A church in Luzerne County is making sure students have all the items they need to start the school year.

First United Presbyterian Church in Wyoming hosted a fun day for children in grades kindergarten through sixth.

Kids were able to pick up books, new school clothes, and healthy snacks at the fair.

The fair is organized by the church, library, rotary club, and food pantry.

"I do actually see a need regularly, and I was just, it was just one of those, I think is something that people could use and we've had a great turn out, we've been really really excited," said organizer Michelle Klaproth.