"Back-to-School Bash" in the Back Mountain

Families came out to pick up free supplies for school.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An annual 'Back-to-School Bash' carried on in Luzerne County Saturday even though it looked a little different this year because of the pandemic.

The Shavertown United Methodist Church welcomed students and their families to come and pick up school supplies if they are needed.

The drive-thru allowed people to pick up backpacks full of school supplies for free and even some masks.

Organizers say they think this annual event is needed now more than ever.

"Well I think people need it more now because of the crisis. Some parents might not be back to work. People do need it to get back to school. We also started providing masks for the children as well. We had one of our people from the church make all of the masks that we are providing for the kids and parents as well," said Sandy Michalisin of Shavertown.

This isn't all the church has in store for community service.