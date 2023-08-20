Back Mountain Triathlon returns

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Back Mountain Triathlon, previously known as the Wilkes-Barre Triathlon, returned after a 6-year hiatus.
Athletes worked together to bring the yearly tradition back.
This time around, they simplified the course at Harvey's Lake, inviting back seasoned competitors and a large turnout of new participants.
"If you're racing, oh my God, you have to continuously come to the pool on a regular basis, you have to bike a few times a week, and you got to run a few times a week. It's a lot, it's about 10 workouts a week," said David Bass, Back Mountain Triathlon Director.
The Back Mountain Triathlon is now a non-profit event donating the majority of the money raised to charities in Luzerne County.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.