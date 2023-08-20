Back Mountain Triathlon returns

Athletes went head to head Saturday in Luzerne County, biking, swimming, and running in the return of the Back Mountain Triathlon.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Back Mountain Triathlon, previously known as the Wilkes-Barre Triathlon, returned after a 6-year hiatus.

Athletes worked together to bring the yearly tradition back.

This time around, they simplified the course at Harvey's Lake, inviting back seasoned competitors and a large turnout of new participants.

"If you're racing, oh my God, you have to continuously come to the pool on a regular basis, you have to bike a few times a week, and you got to run a few times a week. It's a lot, it's about 10 workouts a week," said David Bass, Back Mountain Triathlon Director.

The Back Mountain Triathlon is now a non-profit event donating the majority of the money raised to charities in Luzerne County.