Signs of hope along a mountain trail

If you are taking this isolation as an opportunity to get outside, there's a place in Luzerne County where a dose of Mother Nature comes with a side of hope.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Marie Belasco has walked the Back Mountain Trail a couple times a day since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. She's happy to see more and more families using it, too.

"Now with the epidemic, you see more and more people out here that I've never seen before. Usually, it's just one man and he's going one way and I'm going the other way," Belasco said. "I've been coming here for years and it's sporadic but now you see people out with children and dogs and it's wonderful. This is where we should be in nature."

Regular visitors of this place tell Newswatch 16 since the beginning of this pandemic, random signs of encouragement have also been popping up all along the Back Mountain Trail, things like messages about being positive and staying strong.

"It's delightful to see, very uplifting."

There are also some furry friends that might otherwise run and hide, had they not been painted on a rock.

"Being out in nature. it's wonderful," Marie added. "It's a great place to be, you feel safe and secure."