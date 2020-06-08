Library puts a twist on annual auction

The Back Mountain Memorial Library holds an auction as its biggest fundraiser of the year. This year it looks a little different because of the COVID-19 crisis.

DALLAS, Pa. — While browsing for books, you can also try your luck at winning one of the many raffle baskets sprinkled throughout the Back Mountain Memorial Library.

It's all part of the effort to keep its yearly fundraiser alive amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

"It's a very scaled back auction this year. We wanted to have an event because it's the 74th year and we don't want to stop, we want to carry it through to the 75th," said Gary Dymond, auction chair.

"The auction is our largest fundraiser and that goes directly into our operating budget, so you know losing funds by not being able to have the auction means that our operating budget has to be scaled back, and so our services have to be scaled back, and this effort was to try and make up at least some of the fund that we're losing," said Martha Butler, the library director.

There are 129 raffle baskets in all.

Organizers say the community support from both contributors and participants has been overwhelming.

"We're so grateful to the generosity of the businesses and the individuals that helped us to be able to put this on and put together the raffle baskets," said Butler.

While you're browsing the baskets inside the library, you might notice something new inside the children's section of the library to help inspire them to continue reading throughout the summer.

"We built a castle and a moat overlooking a fairytale village. It's a little fun thing for the kids when they come in," said Jennifer Perch, children and youth librarian.

In addition to the baskets taking place during operating hours, there will be a silent auction taking place this weekend, along with tents with other items for sale to benefit the library.

Check out a gallery of baskets to be raffled off on the Back Mountain Memorial Library Facebook page.