There will be basket raffles and plenty of items up for grabs in Dallas, including trips, jewelry, and even tires.

DALLAS, Pa. — Some familiar faces will be on hand for a yearly event in Luzerne County.

The Back Mountain Memorial Library auction kicks off tonight in Dallas.

Jon Meyer and Renie Workman will be on hand as auctioneers.

This is the biggest fundraiser for the library.

