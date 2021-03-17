Back in the building: return to school not without worries

An expert says there is still a lot of work to be done

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — President Biden said he wants all students kindergarten through 8th grade back inside schools by next month.

Some districts in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania have been in classrooms for a while now, some are heading back this month.

But the transition from virtual learning to in-person will not necessarily be easy for everyone.

“No matter what, academically and even socially and emotionally, your child has regressed and it’s interesting because I’m thinking ahead wait, districts need to have 6 week assessment in place. Some sort of remediation that needs to take place," said psychologist and parenting expert Dr. Reena Patel.

Experts said everyone needs to have some patience.

“There is going to be an adjustment, anxiety is going to be up in our school systems and we need to be prepared for that, give them the gift of time and support. Give them the tools they need as they transition back.”

Dr. Patel said as many kids return to more traditional learning, teachers and school administrators are going to have to do more assessments and fgure out exactly who needs more help after months of learning from home.

In addition, those experts are also recommending a pause on standardized testing, which Pennsylvania education officials are okaying as well.

“My recommendation on that is even if you were to administer something like that, it’s not valid. It’s not a true indicator of a child’s performance.”