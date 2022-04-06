Award honors homeowner who was killed in Luzerne County

The Mary Barrett Historical Home Award, from the Plymouth Planning Agency, aims to keep her memory alive.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Historical homes in Plymouth are not few or far between.

Ted Reese owns a home on East Shawnee Avenue.

He's now the proud recipient of the first-ever, Mary Barrett Historical Home Award given to him by the Plymouth Planning Agency.

"The home has significance. It was built in the early 1880s. It has a lot of original features," said Reese.

The award is in memory of Plymouth resident and agency member, Mary Barrett.

Last year, she was murdered in her historic home on Gaylord Avenue by her husband; he's now spending life in prison.

Those close to Barrett said she was a kind woman, who worked hard to restore her own home.

"She was a light in this town and I think this is a very fitting way to honor her legacy," said Alexis Eroh, Plymouth Planning Agency.

Eroh is the chairwoman of the planning agency.

She hopes this award inspires other residents to spruce up their homes and bring some positivity to neighborhoods.

"There's a lot of history, rich coal history, and a lot of gorgeous homes that came up with that coal history. So we wanted to, in our friends Mary's name, to celebrate that," Eroh said.

Reese says he's honored to be the first recipient.

"Oh, this is great. I am very proud. I am glad my parents bought the home and kept it the way it is," he said.

The planning agency hopes to hand out an award to a homeowner in Plymouth quarterly.

If you'd like to nominate your neighbor, click here.