History burned in mine memorial vandalism

The Plymouth Historical Society in Luzerne County is trying to figure out who vandalized a memorial garden dedicated to the victims of the Avondale mine disaster.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Tucked away underneath Route 11 in Plymouth Township is the memorial site and garden that used to be home to the Avondale mine. It's now owned by the Plymouth Historical Society and is used as an educational stop along a trail.

"We have photos of what was here, photos taken back in the turn of the century when the colliery was in operation," said Plymouth Historical Society President Steve Kondrad.

When Kondrad came to check on the grass on Monday, he noticed one of the kiosks that holds photos and details about the 1869 Avondale mine disaster was broken.

"At first, I actually thought it was the wind, maybe it had blown the door off or something. But when I went up to check it out, I saw that the plexiglass was smashed on the kiosk and all the papers were taken out and there was remnants of them burned on the ground."

In addition to historical information and photographs that were ruined, the Plymouth Historical Society tells Newswatch 16 a guest book that had more than 600 signatures was taken out of this box and burned.

"It's particularly upsetting because we had information on the 1869 Avondale mine disaster and we also had a list of all 110, the names of the 110 men and boys that were killed here," Kondrad said.

Kondrad believes a trail cam used for surveillance was stolen from the site and at first he thought that was the case for two American flags in the garden but he was wrong.

"I went up to see if maybe the pole was laying there and then I saw remnants of the flag burnt on the ground and when I went to check on the other one, the other pole the flag was burned right on the pole someone just lit it right up on the pole."

Kondrad says since posting about the damage on Facebook, the site has garnered a lot of support.

"We've had offers of people to help with donations, to help with the trail cam, to help with surveillance. It's phenomenal."