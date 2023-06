The business in Luzerne County caught fire before noon on Wednesday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames damaged a business in Luzerne County on Wednesday.

The fire started around noon at Shamrock Auto Shop on Route 92 in Exeter Township.

The building was heavily damaged. Several cars at the garage were also damaged.

Fire crews used tankers to haul water from the Susquehanna River.

There is no word on the cause.

Route 92 was closed while crews put out the fire.