Autism awareness training for first responders

A group in Luzerne County is teaching first responders how to recognize the signs of a person with autism during an emergency.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — At times, knowing how people will react during an emergency can be a guessing game, especially for families with autism spectrum disorder.

"It's one of our biggest fears as a family to wonder what if," said Lindsay Dragon.

Beyond Behavior Consultants in Forty Fort teaches first responders and community members how to interact with those on the spectrum during stressful situations.

"Each child or individual with autism handles situations differently. For instance, the flickering of the lights or the sounds may heighten a child's senses and make them excited, and others may feel scared in these situations," said program director Jessica Hartnett.

Lindsay Dragon started the group Parenting Autism United as a way to raise awareness. She explains that for her 8-year-old son, communicating is a challenge.

"If we were in a car accident and they say to my son, 'Stay here,' he could easily just walk off and be lost or get hit by a car or whatever because he doesn't understand these commands and these requests," Dragon said.

The Kingston Forty Fort Fire Department is one of the first responder groups participating in the training. Fire Chief Frank Guido says they took part in last year's session and wanted to build on their skills.

"It teaches us what signs to look for that will not set them off, including if we are coming in in bunker gear, if we are coming in with helmets on, or with the lights and sirens," Chief Guido said.

Parents with children on the spectrum tell Newswatch 16 that the thought of an emergency is something they fear every single day, but knowing local first responders are doing their part to learn more gives them peace of mind.

"This is a huge thing to check off of our list because the list is long, and to have this peace of mind can let us breathe a little easier," Dragon added.