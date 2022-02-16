Authorities to announce update in Luzerne County cold case

A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon with updates on the investigation into the killing of a child known as "Baby Boy John Doe."

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Investigators are taking another step in their efforts to solve a cold case involving the homicide of a baby boy.

A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon with updates on the investigation into the killing of a child known as "Baby Boy John Doe."

The state police say they will announce a new partnership with a company specializing in DNA testing and provide an update on the case involving the baby boy found dead in a landfill nearly 42 years ago.

Workers at a landfill in Larksville discovered the baby in a box in August of 1980. The child was never identified.

In 2016 forensic experts joined the state police in exhuming the body of the child from a cemetery in Courtdale.

There have been no updates since then.