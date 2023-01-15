Auditions open for Luzerne County's Got Talent competition

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's once again time to show off your talents and maybe win a prize in the process.
Last year, the Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association hosted the "Luzerne County Got Talent" competition.
Now, organizers are expanding things to include the entire area.
But first performers are needed.
The deadline is January 15, 2023.
Winners get a chance at cash prizes.
The show is scheduled for March 26 at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.
For more information or questions, contact Andrea Bogusko at 570-881-2118.
The video below is from last year's talent competition.