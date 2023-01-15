Auditions open for Luzerne County's Got Talent competition

Auditions are now open for an area talent show. "Luzerne County and Beyond…Got Talent" is now taking audition submissions online and by mail.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's once again time to show off your talents and maybe win a prize in the process.

Last year, the Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association hosted the "Luzerne County Got Talent" competition.

Now, organizers are expanding things to include the entire area.

But first performers are needed.

There are two ways to apply – online or by mail.

The deadline is January 15, 2023.

Winners get a chance at cash prizes.

The show is scheduled for March 26 at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

For more information or questions, contact Andrea Bogusko at 570-881-2118.