'Athletic Wall of Fame' unveiled at Greater Nanticoke Area

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A high school in Luzerne County honored its past athletes Tuesday night in a special way.
Greater Nanticoke Area unveiled its "Athletic Wall of Fame."
Inductees include individual athletes and great teams.
Players from the former Nanticoke, Newport, and Harter high schools are included as well.
"It's a great feeling because, without a past, there's no present, there's no future. And therefore wee needed to do this for those members that are still living, before they die and get no recognition," said Regina Plodwick, the Greater Nanticoke Area Athletic Recognition Committee.
The wall also honors legendary sports figures from the Nanticoke area, including one-armed major league baseball player Pete Gray and minor-league baseball star Steve Bilko -- the namesake of television character Sgt. Bilko.