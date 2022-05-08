At least one dead after fire in Luzerne County

At least one person is dead, and several others are unaccounted for after a fire early Friday morning in Nescopeck.

Example video title will go here for this video

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Overnight, a deadly fire ripped through a residential neighborhood in Luzerne County.

Crews were called to a single-family home along the 700 block of 1st Street in Nescopeck around 2:30 Friday morning.

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington spoke to family members who were inside the home at the time of the fire, and they say there was a total of 10 people inside when the fire broke out.

Four of them made it out safely. Six people are unaccounted for.

Fire officials confirm that not everyone made it out safely and that this fire is deadly. They found at least one victim inside the home.

The Luzerne County coroner and state police are also on scene investigating.

There is a lot of damage left behind.

Newswatch 16 talked to a neighbor who lives across the street who said he woke up around 3 a.m. to a loud popping noise he thought was a gunshot.

"I woke up this morning, and I was downstairs watching TV, and I heard a pop. I looked outside and on the front porch. It just started, and it was already almost fully involved," said Mike Frank, a neighbor.

Neighbors tell us several people were inside at the time of the fire.

"There was a gentleman out here running around the street. He was yelling- really upset- saying not everyone made it out. Animals. I mean, there was a lot of people living in there," added Frank.

There's no word on what caused Friday morning's deadly fire in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington is on scene and will provide more details as it becomes available.

UPDATE: Family members say 10 people were inside at the time of the fire. 4 made it out safely. 6 are unaccounted for. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/w32tnRONcn — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) August 5, 2022

Fire officials confirm this fire is deadly. They found 1 victim so far. We are waiting for the Luzerne County Coroner to arrive. Neighbors tell us several people were inside at the time of the fire. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/6hMLHoaG30 — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) August 5, 2022

This is what’s left of a home on the 700 block of 1st St. in Nescopeck after a fire broke out overnight. One neighbor describes hearing a popping noise, he thought was a gunshot. Walked outside to see the house engulfed in flames. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/IdYK7hsOjd — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) August 5, 2022