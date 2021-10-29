Assisting bat hibernation in Luzerne County

It's the tail end of National Bat Week, but we want to highlight an effort by the Pennsylvania Game Commission to help the bat population in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Over the interstate and through the woods, diversity biologist Richard Fritsky with the Pennsylvania Game Commission showed Newswatch 16, a bustling bat habitat tucked away in Luzerne County.

"This is wonderful because most of our game lands are purchased for hunters, and this is a very unique feature of one of our game plans where this is specifically just for bats, said Fritsky. "We're on game lands 207, right here in Nuangola. And what we're looking at here is. The Penobscot Mountain Tunnel -- this tunnel was dug in 1900s.

Fritsky tells Newswatch 16 a steam locomotive used to go through this tunnel and through the mountain, but when the interstate was built, a portion of it had to be collapsed, and now it's a perfect habitat for bats.

"Because you don't want to have a tunnel where there's airflow coming out both sides, and having just one opening means that cold air can get trapped down into the tunnel. But that isn't as easy as you might think. It's taken 10 years for the Game Commission to find a solution to keeping it cold enough for bats like this to stay in a cave through the winter. So, it's been a process," added Fritsky. "Now, about three years ago, we built this mountain that I'm standing on. It's about 60 feet tall, and it helps trap cold air in the tunnel. Cold air is important because hibernating bats want it to be as cold as possible."

But that still wasn't keeping the temperature low enough. So, earlier this month, the Game Commission changed things up and went to work above the cave between the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 81.

"We had to build a chimney, a borehole straight from the highway all the way down 117 feet into the tunnel to allow hot air to escape, and it took seven days, I think go down 117 feet. It's a three-foot diameter tunnel, and yeah, it took a lot of grinding, said Fritsky.