Three arrested at comedy event in Luzerne County

Officials say comedian Keven Hart had to briefly stop his set because of the disturbance.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were arrested at Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday for interrupting comedian Kevin Hart's set.

Police say Asia McNeill of Wilkes barre, along with Tina Ramos, and Adrian Shaffer from New Jersey caused a disturbance that forced hart to stop his standup routine.

The trio was asked to leave but refused.

Officials say McNeill threatened staff, threw drinks on people in the audience, and punched an officer.

Mcneill faces numerous charges, including simple assault, in Luzerne county.