The fight broke out just after 8 p.m. Saturday night.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Two men are facing charges after a fight in Hazleton.

Police say Dionys Ramirez and Jorge Arias-Moya got into an argument and tried to stab each other along the 200 block of East Mine Street in the city just after 8 p.m. Saturday night.

During the fight, officers say Ramirez killed the other man's bird with a brick.

They are both facing assault charges.

Ramirez was also charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.