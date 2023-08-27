x
Luzerne County

Arts festival held in Luzerne County

More than 100 artists and vendors came out to the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus in Lehman Township for the 37th annual Arts at Hayfield Summer Arts Festival.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Arts at Hayfield Summer Arts Festival offered different performances throughout the day and a variety of food vendors as well as many different craft vendors.

All the crafts up for sale were homemade.

"They provide all sorts of different unique crafts. That's one of the prerequisites for them to be actually being part of this is no pre-made stuff that you could order on Amazon. It has to be uniquely crafted items," said Jonathan Pineno, president of Arts at Hayfield.

The festival also included the grand opening of an art gallery featuring items recovered from the SS. Andrea Doria, which sunk in 1956.

