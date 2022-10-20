Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame slated for Luzerne County

Organizers say it will honor those in music, film, television, stage, media, painting, and sculpting.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A new space in Luzerne County will be all about honoring the arts.

Plans for the Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame were announced in Wilkes-Barre.

Organizers say the Hall of Fame will honor Luzerne County natives, those who lived in the county, or those who made their mark in the county in the world of arts and entertainment.

That includes music, film, television, stage, media, painting, and sculpting.

"I don't want the county to forget about the big bands, Lee Vincent and the polka guys like Stanky. I don't want them to forget what's been done before their time; many, many people who don't know what happened. We want to recognize them for what they've done," said Joe Nardone, Hall of Fame Board Member.

Organizers expect to induct the first members into the Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2023.